ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big lottery winner in Minnesota on Sunday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning ticket in the game North 5.

The ticket worth $139,695 was sold at a Holiday StationStore in St. Paul.

The numbers drawn on Sunday night were 3, 13, 17, 20, 23.

The jackpot now resets to $25,000 for Monday night's drawing. Tickets are $1 each to play. Drawings are held daily at about 6:17 p.m.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Other big lottery jackpots

The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $687 million for Monday night's drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $443 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

The Lotto America jackpot is at an estimated $2.4 million for Monday night's drawing.

The Gopher 5 jackpot is at an estimated $620,000 for Monday night's drawing.