North 5 Winning Ticket Worth $139,695 Sold At St. Paul Holiday StationStore
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big lottery winner in Minnesota on Sunday night.
The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning ticket in the game North 5.
The ticket worth $139,695 was sold at a Holiday StationStore in St. Paul.
The numbers drawn on Sunday night were 3, 13, 17, 20, 23.
The jackpot now resets to $25,000 for Monday night's drawing. Tickets are $1 each to play. Drawings are held daily at about 6:17 p.m.
In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.
Other big lottery jackpots
The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $687 million for Monday night's drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $443 million for Tuesday night's drawing.
The Lotto America jackpot is at an estimated $2.4 million for Monday night's drawing.
The Gopher 5 jackpot is at an estimated $620,000 for Monday night's drawing.
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