PIKE CREEK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when their vehicle caught fire last Friday. The incident happened around 1:30 in the afternoon near Little Falls.

Little Falls Woman Injured When Vehicle Leaves Road, Catches Fire

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a vehicle on fire near 130th Street and Highway 238 in Pike Creek Township, which is about one mile southwest of Little Falls. Authorities say 55-year-old Julie Moshier of Little Falls was going west on 130th Street when she went off the road and into some trees where her vehicle caught fire.

Moshier was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. The sheriff's office was assisted by the Little Falls Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

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