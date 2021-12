ST. CLOUD -- Authorities responded to multiple vehicles on fire Tuesday night.

The call came in around 9:15 p.m. at 6200 Glen Carlson Drive in St. Cloud.

Fire crews arrived to find one vehicle fully engulfed, and a second vehicle beginning to burn as well.

The fires were contained to the two vehicles and extinguished.

Authorities say the combined loss of both vehicles is roughly $24,500.