ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can have an ooey, gooey, cheesy good time when an event makes its return to St. Cloud this winter. The Mac and Cheese Crawl will be back in St. Cloud on January 23rd as part of the downtown Bold and Bright Festival.

St. Cloud's Favorite Food Crawl Is Back, And Tickets Are Selling Fast

Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson says tickets for the Mac and Cheese Crawl are on sale now and sure to go fast:

"So if you're somebody who did it last year, or perhaps they sold out before you could get your ticket last year, make sure to go to the Downtown Alliance's website. Their ticket packs are on sale for January 23rd; it's a Saturday, for that Mac and Cheese Walk."

St. Cloud Restaurants Compete For Mac And Cheese Bragging Rights

The Mac N Cheese Crawl will see ten businesses battle for which has the best cheesy concoction. Thompson says you won't go hungry at this event:

"Forty ounces of mac and cheese with that packet that you get, so four-ounce samples at ten locations, and then you get to vote for your favorite as well. MC's is the reigning champion, so we'll see if they can hold that beloved mac and cheese spoon trophy or if they get to pass it on to somebody else this year."

Thompson says the forty ounces are like getting two and a half entrees at a restaurant if you went out to eat. Ticket packs for the Mac and Cheese Crawl are on sale now at $30 per pack. There are 350 ticket packs available this year, up from 250 last year because of its popularity.

MC's Dugout first place mac n' cheese, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON MC's Dugout first place mac n' cheese, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Mac N' Cheese at the Red Carpet Nightclub, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Mac N' Cheese at the Red Carpet Nightclub, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt

Mac N' Cheese at the Pickled Loon, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Mac N' Cheese at the Pickled Loon, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

White Horse mac n' cheese with chicken fried bacon, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON White Horse mac n' cheese with chicken fried bacon, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Jules Bistro Owner Donella Westphal serving up Mac N' Cheese, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Jules Bistro Owner Donella Westphal serving up Mac N' Cheese, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

White Horse mac n' cheese, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON White Horse mac n' cheese, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Red Hot Buffalo Mac and Cheese at Red Carpet Nightclub, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Red Hot Buffalo Mac and Cheese at Red Carpet Nightclub, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Jules Bistro mac n' cheese dish, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Jules Bistro mac n' cheese dish, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

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