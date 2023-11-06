Award-Winner! This Central MN Creamery Won World Cheese Awards

Just two weeks ago I tried the cheese from this company at a cheese and spirits tasting at Iron Street Distillery and loved it! So much so that I bought a couple packs to take home with me.

Clearly I'm not the only only one that loves it. It's fun to see this local Central Minnesota Creamery, Redhead Creamery, pick up these awards! They said in a facebook post that they only entered two cheeses and they ended up winning a Gold and a Silver.

This rural business is hidden away in a town of approximately 600 people but it looks like it just stepped onto a much larger stage. Brooten, MN is about one hour west of St. Cloud.

We entered only two cheeses at the Guild of Fine Food World Cheese Awards, and came away with a Gold and a Silver!

Lucky Linda earned Gold as Mild traditional Cheddar and St. Anthony Silver as Hard cows' milk cheese.

Lucky Linda was first in category! St. Anthony was in the middle of a huge category of 176 entries, but 7th of the U.S. entries! Congratulations to TEAM CHEESE and THANK YOU for all our fans in spirit or as customers. We appreciate you!

Redhead Creamery has been making cheese on their family dairy farm since 2013. According to their website, "the dream for this sustainable and eco-friendly creamery has been a dream of founder (and natural redhead) Alise Sjostrom’s since she was 16".

Well that dream came true in 2013 and it looks like more have come true now after winning these awards. You can buy their cheese in their on-sight shop or you can order it online.

