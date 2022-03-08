Redhead Creamery Cheese Earns 5th Place in World Competition

BROOTEN -- A Brooten farmstead cheese company earned some high marks at a national competition.

Redhead Creamery took home fifth place in the Natural Rind Cheddar Category for their Lucky Linda Cheddar at the World Championship Cheese Contest last week. The cheeses are place out of 100.

While their Lucky Linda Cheddar was their only entry to place in the top 10 in their respected categories, Redhead Creamery had four other entries which all hit above the 95 point mark.

Those entries included their St. Anthony Spirits Washed Rind, Little Lucy Brie, Garlic Cheddar and Mozzarella.