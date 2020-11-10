Redhead Creamery Cheese A Finalist for 2021 Good Food Awards

BROOTEN -- A Brooten farmstead cheese company is a finalists for the 2021 Good Food Awards.

Redhead Creamery is one of 24 cheesemakers up for the award in the Cheese category for their North Fork Whiskey Washed Munster cheese.

The cheese previously won first place in 2018 and third place in 2019 at the Minnesota State Fair cheese and butter competition in the artisan category.

The Good Food Foundation says a total of 338 food and drink crafters were named finalists in 17 categories, from almost 2,000 entries.

The winners will be announced on January 22nd.

Redhead Creamery is one of five Minnesota company finalists in their respective categories including Hobby Farmer Canning Co., Grandma's Gourmets, Isadore Nut Co., and Far North Spirits.