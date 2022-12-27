Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend

It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait.

I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.

There were a few stray bags of dairy-free "cheese" as well as a few jumbo bags of shredded Colby jack and sharp cheddar. But if you needed just a normal bag of shredded mozzarella or any other standard shredded cheese, you were out of luck.

Lucky for me, shredded cheese wasn't on my shopping list. Finally my dairy allergy is good for something. It didn't throw a wrench into my errand running, but I imagine that this was quite the hiccup for a lot of shoppers. We are in that gray area between Christmas and New Year where people are doing a reset and getting ready for the second weekend in a row of gatherings. In Minnesota, that means stocking up on things like shredded cheese to make another batch of dips and hot dishes.

Here's hoping this was just a temporary shortage due to the busy holiday weekend and shredded cheese isn't the next big shortage we have to deal with.

