Celebrate All Things Cheese at 2nd Annual Curd Fest

BROOTEN -- If you're a fan of cheese, you can get your fill at the Redhead Creamery Saturday.

The Redhead Creamery is hosting their second annual Curd Fest from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Alise Sjostrom is the Co-Owner of the Redhead Creamery and says the event celebrates all things cheese curds.

We're doing curd-kabobs, chocolate-bacon covered cheese curds, and our famous pan-fried cheese curds will also be served.

Sjostrom says they will also have their award-winning artisan cheeses, along with live music, a dozen vendors and food trucks at the event. You can also take a self-guided tour of the five generation farm.

She says the event is a great way to celebrate June Dairy Month.

A big mission of ours is to share the love, information and great food of agriculture. We've always had some sort of event during June and there is something about the name that drew in nearly double the amount of people we would normally get.

Curd Fest runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Jer-Lindy Farm in Brooten. Cost is $5 to get in and kids 11 and under are free.

The Redhead Creamery opened in 2014 and is one of Minnesota's few farmstead creameries.