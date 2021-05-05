Curd Fest is Back for 2021 Next Month in Brooten

BROOTEN -- Say cheese! Curd Fest is coming back to Brooten on June 19th. Redhead Creamery’s third annual event celebrating all things cheese curd will take place at Jer-Lindy Farms between Brooten and Sauk Centre in Stearns County.

While celebrating the beloved curd, you'll also be able to enjoy live music from two bands, three breweries, two wineries, vendors with everything from sauces, coffee, and catering -- plus three food trucks.

Curd Fest will feature Redhead Creamery’s famous pan-fried cheese curds, chocolate-covered cheese curd kabobs and more. Redhead Creamery makes many types of Cheddar – like Clothbound Cave-Aged Garlic Cheddar, Lucky Linda Clothbound Cheddar, Margie Cheddar and Red Temper honey-chipotle, as well as Little Lucy Brie, North Fork Whiskey Washed Munster, Havarti, Ridiculously fresh Cheddar cheese curds, Tipsy Tilsiter and more including new, exclusive summer varieties.

The event is from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 19th, but if you need even MORE time, you can purchase a VIP ticket to get in early for donuts, coffee and conversation with Redhead Creamery founder Alise Sjostrom. The VIP package also includes admission, a t-shirt, an exclusive Curd Fest mug, cheese curds, stickers, a farm tour ticket and VIP seating for the band.

Self-guided dairy farm tours, the Cow Camp Cow Crawl including a petting zoo and opportunities to donate to the Western Stearns County Food Shelf will also be available too.

Current Minnesota health guidelines allow for 728 within a limited section of the premises under a large tent. In the case of inclement weather or changing health restrictions, admission can be converted to a Redhead Creamery gift card.

Admission is $12 in advance at RedheadCreamery.com or $15 at the door. Children 11 and under are free.