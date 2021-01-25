Redhead Creamery Wins First National Award for Cheese

BROOTEN -- A Brooten farmstead cheese company won their first national award over the weekend.

Redhead Creamery's North Fork Whiskey Washed Munster cheese took first place in the Cheese category at the 2021 Good Food Awards on Friday.

Redhead Creamery was one of 24 cheesemakers up for the award. The cheese previously won first place in 2018 and third place in 2019 at the Minnesota State Fair cheese and butter competition in the artisan category.

Redhead Creamery was one of five Minnesota companies nominated in their respective categories including Hobby Farmer Canning Co., Grandma's Gourmets, Isadore Nut Co., and Far North Spirits.

All five won in their respected categories.

