Pennock Man Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash

BROOTEN – A Pennock man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Brooten.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at 9:06 am Saturday and deputies responded to a report of a crash at Roe Street and Eastern Avenue South in Brooten.

Officials say 66-year-old Gerald Hesse of Watkins was driving a semi loaded with sweet corn. Forty-three-year-old Jason Arends of Pennock failed to stop at a stop sign in a Saturn Station Wagon and hit the semi’s trailer.

Arends was treated for minor injuries at the scene.