One Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Brooten

BROOTEN -- Authorities responded to a two vehicle crash in Brooten over the weekend.

The incident happened around 10:30 Saturday morning at the intersection of 2nd Street and Central Avenue.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Madeline Jensen, of Minneapolis, was heading west on 2nd Street when she was struck by another vehicle in the intersection.

Jensen was not hurt however her passenger, 27-year-old Justice Walker of Willmar, was taken to Glenwood hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, 25-year-old Hunter Murdock of Brooten was not hurt.

Authorities say the intersection is under construction and Jensen, who was traveling on 2nd street, had the right of way, while traffic flowing north and south on Central Avenue are controlled by stop signs.