Jenniges Meat Processors Expanding in Brooten

BROOTEN -- A local meat processor is expanding in Brooten.

Jenniges Meat Processing is planning a new 12 thousand square-foot facility west of Brooten. A $660,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will help the city build the utility extensions needed for the $5.7 million facility.

Nathan Jenniges, co-owner of the new facility, says it will provide a bigger space and better access as the business grows.

We just outgrew our current building. We're at capacity here right now. The new location’s out on highway 55. west of Brooten. So we bought eight acres of land, with easier access for people to get to us.

The new facility will be USDA certified, allowing access to new customers for the business.

We've been getting calls from people out of state, mostly in the Dakotas that have a shortage of lockers, too. So we're hoping we can get (product) out of state lines and ship across state lines.

Jenniges says the new facility will feature a retail store as well. Construction is expected to be complete in April of 2023.