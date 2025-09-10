Fall is almost here (officially starts on 9/22), but there is still plenty of summer fun to be had over the next two weekends. Along with the opening of the highly anticipated Spinal Tap sequel, there is the Tri-County Humane Society's Annual Companion Walk (Woof Stock), and Cold Spring Area Maennerchor's Oktoberfest in Richmond, and Jazz Music at the Gnarly Bard Theater. Oh, and don't forget about Weird Al Yankovic at the Ledge Amphitheater on Thursday. Check out the Weekender's picks for other activities to do around the area for some weekend fun. If you know of or have an event you would like included in the Weekender, email us here.

Paramount Center of the Arts Paramount Center of the Arts loading...

Do you love wild animals or have a kid who does? Then the Paramount Center for the Arts is the place for you for the Wild World of Animals Show. Join Grant Kemmerer for his up-close interactive show with leopards, lemurs, birds, reptiles, and more. It is both an exciting and educational show you won’t want to miss. Tickets are $14 to $29.

Saturday: 2:00 p.m.

Raymond Teeuw on Unsplash Raymond Teeuw on Unsplash loading...

You can enjoy the nice outdoor weather with a fun cultural event on Saturday at Lake George. The 3rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration will have live music, art, dance performances, a kids’ zone, and food trucks. A great opportunity to learn, celebrate, and connect. Free to attend.

Saturday: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Tim Boyle, Getty Images Tim Boyle, Getty Images loading...

Get a taste of visiting the country of Hungary right here in Central Minnesota at the Millner’s Heritage Winery 11th Annual Hungarian Harvest Festival. There will be authentic Hungarian Food like Gulyas, Langos, Sausage and pastries, Live music and dances, kids' program and activities, and a Free Grape Stomp. Plus wine tastings and vineyard tours. Free Admission.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

It is never too late to take in some outdoor live music and fun for the whole family. Head down to the ERX Motor Park in Elk River for the 7th Annual #LIVIN Music Festival. There will be live music, of course, but it will have food trucks, a cornhole tournament, a BBQ Competition, and a Kids’ Play Zone. Overnight camping is available if you want to stay for both days. Some of the acts playing include: Russ Parrish and the Lone Oaks, Jason Paulson Band, and Sawyer Brown. The event is a fundraiser for the #LIVIN Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to prevent suicide by creating quality connections through everyday conversations about mental health, by way of programs and partnerships.

Friday: 5:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

2022 Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction - Sports Card Expo Getty Images loading...

It’s back for another round of card trading fun. The Minnesota Card Show returns to the St. Paul River Centre with over 100,000 square feet and 550 tables filled with baseball, football, basketball, hockey, and other sports cards. Plus collectibles, memorabilia, and autograph signings from people like the Twins’ Luke Keaschall, LaTroy Hawkins, and Dan Gladden, and the Vikings’ Daunte Culpepper, Chuck Foreman, and Paul Krause. $15 for general admission, with VIP packages available for $75.

Thursday: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Turnpike Troubadours at the Ledge The American Country Band Turnpike Troubadours took the stage at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park with their "Wild America" tour and special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Slightly Stoopid at the Ledge Amphitheater Slightly Stoopid brought their Cali Reggae-inspired show to the Ledge Amphitheater with special guests Iration and Little Stranger. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt