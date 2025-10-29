It is Trick or Treat time at last! Remember, you are never too old to enjoy some free candy, costumes, and trickery, and there is plenty for all to do this week. WJON already told you about the Dinosaur Adventure and SCAR Doll Roller Derby bout at the River's Edge Convention Center. Plus, Wicked Woods in Royalton for a good scare and Haunt for the Cure in Paynesville are great fun for a more traditional Halloween night. You will be hard-pressed to not find a Trunk or Treat event for the kids, too; they are all over the area. Kids might need a five-gallon bucket to collect all the chocolatey goodies. If that is not enough, check out the Weekender's top five picks below. If you know of an event or have one you would like included in the Weekender, email us here.

You may not be able to pass go or collect $200, but you are sure to have a fun time at a 2nd annual fundraiser. The Great River Children’s Museum is hosting its 2nd Annual Game Night Gala on Saturday night. The Monopoly themed event will have signature cocktails, games, gourmet appetizers, live music, a silent auction, and a chance to win prizes. The gala will be held at Granite City Innovations in St. Cloud and costs $125.00 to attend. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the program starting at 7:30 p.m. And of course, plenty of Free Parking.

Saturday: 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Get a jump on the kids' Trick or Treating excitement with these fun events on Halloween day. Mall-O-Ween at Crossroads Center will have trick-or-treating at participating mall stores, pumpkin painting, balloon twisting, face painting, and more. Mall-O-Ween is free to attend and runs from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. There is also a free Trunks or Treat event at Tenvoorde Ford from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. with costume contests for kids and adults, games, a photo booth, and spooky themed music. Plus, Halloween with the Huskies at Joe Faber field from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. will celebrate the holiday with the SCSU baseball team. There will be trick or treating, autographs, kids can run the bases, and their version of “Banana Ball.” Halloween with the Huskies will move to the St. Cloud State Field House if there is inclement weather.

Friday: 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. (depending on event).

It’s back for a 10th year and bigger than ever. Ice Fest returns to the Scheels parking lot for three days of celebrating everything winter. Over 25 vendors will be on hand displaying the latest in winter fun, seminars from Jason Mitchell and Bobby Steinebach, trunk or treat (5 – 7 p.m.) for the kids, curling demos, youth activities, and food. Plus, $10,000 in prizes, and you can donate to the United Way’s Sock-tober, too.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

It's just a jump to your left for some fun down I-94 to the historic Orpheum Theatre on Friday. You can watch a screening of the unedited Rocky Horror Picture Show with stars Barry Bostwick (Brad), Patricia Quinn (Magenta), and Nell Campbell (Columbia) with a live shadowcast by Transvestite Soup. Plus, audience participation, a costume contest, and a VIP meet and greet with the stars. No need to bring any toast as they will supply a prop bag for you. Cost is $83 - $300, depending on the seats you choose and if you elect the VIP meet and greet option.

Friday: 8:00 – 11:00 p.m.

See a popular Minnesota band as they pay tribute to a classic rock iconic group. Mason Dixon Line will pay tribute to Americana when they play the music and songs of Creedence Clearwater Revival. Join them for their versions of classics like Born on the Bayou, Fortunate Son, Bad Moon Rising, and Who’ll Stop the Rain. The show is at Le Musique Room at the St. Michael Cinema in St. Michael and costs $38 to attend.

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

