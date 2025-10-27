Catch The Excitement Of SCAR Dolls Roller Derby This Weekend

ron sumners

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The SCAR Dolls Roller Derby team is taking over the River's Edge Convention Center this Saturday. They have a bout called "Glitter versus Goth". Jesse Boom, also known as "Foxy Boom Boom", says the doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

For people to come in, get a seat, check out the merch table, grab some concessions, get your Chuck a duck and 50/50 raffle tickets, and then the first whistle is at 3:00 p.m.

Boom says the bout is a mixer, which means they'll have skaters coming from all over who will be randomly assigned to a team.

The SCAR Dolls start every season with a boot camp for potential new members.

We are always looking for people to come, whether it's to be a skater, we always need refs, which we can help train, and we use non-skating officials that help out at events.

Tickets for this Saturday's event are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. You can buy them in advance on the SCAR Dolls website, or at the door on Saturday.

