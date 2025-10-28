ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some prehistoric creatures will be taking over the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Dinosaur Adventure will be there on Saturday and Sunday.

The nationally touring dinosaur experience is based out of Shoreview, Minnesota. Event Manager Chris Songer says this will be the first time they've been to St. Cloud. He says it's an interactive experience for the kids.

We've got bounce houses, dinosaur scooters, rideable dinosaurs, coloring with the dinosaurs, every hour and a half we do a bit we call Dancing With the Dinosaurs, where our dinosaurs come out and dance with the kiddos. It's so much fun.

Songer says they'll start setting up the experience on Tuesday, and it typically takes up to three days to get ready.

It will be open to the public on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $35 for children before taxes and fees. You'll be able to buy tickets in advance on the Dinosaur Adventure website, or you can buy them at the door.