Remember, if you know of or have an event you would like included in the Weekender, email us here:

It’s an annual St. Cloud tradition that is fun for the whole family. The St. Mary’s Cathedral annual Block Party will have live music from Mason Dixon Line, inflatables for the kids, a silent auction, games, food, and a beer garden. The day starts with a special mass at 4:00 p.m. and then the block party from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. Free to attend.

Saturday: 5:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Learn how to make delicious Paella while you take in some custom/limited release beer. Chef Aaron Moe will prepare the traditional Spanish dish, a rice dish, layered with things like meat, seafood, vegetables, and saffron. You will learn the story behind the dish and secrets to making the perfect, crispy bottom layer. They will also show everyone some easy sides to accompany the paella. When it’s all done cooking, you will get served up a portion of the dish and share in some storytelling and connections. The event takes place at Pantown Brewing Company. Cost is $50.00 plus service fees.

Sunday: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Kids can go up into the wild blue yonder on Saturday for Free at the St. Cloud Airport. The EEA Chapter #551 is hosting its Fall Rally. Kids ages 8 to 17 will get to meet their pilot, have an instruction session on the flight, see a control panel, then go up in a plane for a 15-20 minute ride. At the end of the ride, they will get a certificate of completion and a logbook. They do ask if a child has a logbook from a previous flight, that they bring it with them. This event fills up fast, so sign up today.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – Noon

Take in two great events up in Little Falls with the popular arts and crafts fair but also with the Lone Eagle Auto Club's 50th Annual Top 60 Car Show. Over 500 cars in 35 classes on display, which will be voted on for prizes. Plus, a swap meet with over 100 swappers. There will be an original Pancar and Lindbergh Saxon on display. And free shuttles to the craft fair make for easy parking for both events. $5.00 General Admission.

Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

It will be a fun day for the whole family when you head to Freeport to see all the great animals at Hemker Park and Zoo’s annual Fall Zoo Fest. In addition to all the critters, there will be a Farmer’s Market, craft vendors, and more. Plus, discounted zoo admission of only $16.00 when you buy in advance and select promo day tickets.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

