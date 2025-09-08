RICHMOND (WJON News) -- It's Oktoberfest season and there is a big celebration this Saturday in Richmond.

The Cold Spring Area Maennerchor is celebrating the start of its 89th season with an Oktoberfest celebration at the River Lakes Civic Arena.

I guarentee everone that is able to be a part of it, you will be awed in terms of how that arena is converted into a celebration, and festival, to commemorate our German heritage and the connection we have to one another.

Spokesman Duane Kuss says the doors will open at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The opening ceremony features the Maennerchor singing the Star Spangled Banner, a blessing of the beer by Father Cletus, and the ceremonial first keg tapping by Cold Spring Mayor Dave Heinen and Richmond Mayor James Hemmesch. Tim Jarnot and his Polka Band will play until 9:00 p.m.

Kuss says they've got fun events planned for the whole family.

The key here is how dining, eating, dancing, talking, and laughing are all part of a magical party that's going to happen on Saturday. There aren't many opportunities like this anymore.

Kuss says they have contests like stein-holding, pretzel-eating, polka dancing, and a Bavarian costume contest.

Pre-sale packages: $20 for admission for two people, plus two souvenir glasses and the first two drinks.

General admission at the door is $10 each. Kids 11 and under are free. Ages 12 to 20 are $5 each.

There will be a lot of German food, including brats and sauerkraut, strudel, and German potato salad. They'll have seven specialty Oktoberfest beers from across Minnesota, along with wine, seltzers, and pop.

Two years ago the Cold Spring Maennerchor Oktoberfest had a crowd of about 300 people, last year there were about 600 people there, they are hoping for 1,000 attendees this year.