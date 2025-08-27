TSM STC TSM STC loading...

It is a long 3-day Labor Day Holiday weekend, so you get some extra time to get out, explore, and have some fun. Can you believe it is Labor Day already? Where has the summer gone?

The Minnesota State Fair is wrapping up with tons of fun yet to be had. There is also the Mill Stream Arts Festival next door in St. Joseph and of course, college and high school sports are starting up with some football, volleyball, and other games. If that is not enough for you, check out the Weekenders' top five picks for other activities to do for the extended weekend. If you know of an event or have one you would like included in the Weekender, email us here.

Play a traditional game of bingo in a new way in St. Cloud on Friday with Jingo Music Bingo at Iron Street Distillery. Jingo is a digital music bingo game played using your phone or tablet. You will mark off songs on a digital card as short music clips are played. John Allen is hosting the event, and there will be prizes for winners. Have a small-batch cocktail and have some Heggies Pizza while you are there. The Jingo game is free to play.

Saturday: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Get in some exercise and help a good cause on Sunday in Paynesville. The Highline Half Marathon will take you around scenic Lake Koronis in a challenging race that will test your endurance. You can race as an individual or as a 2 person or 4 person relay team. You can participate virtually as well. All proceeds will go towards the Race for Fallen Lineman Organization, whose mission is to memorialize fallen electrical line workers and help their families. The cost is $59 to $38 depending on team size.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – Noon

You can see races of a different kind as an exciting event makes its return to Canterbury Park in Shakopee. The Best in Show Dog Races will have a variety of dog breeds race against each other in order to be crowned Top Dog. You can take in the horse racing too, as the dog races will be held between the normal live racing on the main track. There will also be Pepsi Family Day events for the kids, like face painting, $5 pony rides, an arcade, and more. The First race takes place at 1:00 p.m. Admission ranges from $5.50 to $10.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m.

You have heard of Octoberfests and Flannelfests, well, how about Porktober Fest to celebrate all things Pork? Join Day Block Brewing Company in Minneapolis for a day of food and live music. The annual event will have delicious pulled pork, Cubano sandwiches, pub pretzels, pizza, and more. Plus, live music from JM on the Beat, Neon Arrival, Kyle Knight, and other great local music acts. Cost is $12 in advance and $15 the day of the event. The $12 advance ticket includes a Day Block souvenir pint glass.

Sunday: 2:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Take an automotive trip to merry old England with an exciting car show in the Twin Cities. The Chanhassen AutoPlex annual Cars and Caves will feature British cars on Saturday. Visitors will be able to peek inside many of the 120 customized garage condos and see U.K. muscle, classic, and antique cars. The family friendly event is free to attend and has free onsite and offsite parking. There will also be food to purchase from Dog Park Gourmet Hot Dogs and Dandy Lion Coffee. Cars and Caves is also a fundraising event for the Zuhrah Shiners Transportation Fund.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

