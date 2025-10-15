It is that time of year for candy and goodies as Halloween fast approaches. There are a ton of Halloween-themed events coming up over the next few weekends. Parktober will get you in the Halloween spirit at Wilson Park, and the Pine Grove Zoo's Boofest is back for another year this weekend, plus, check out their new Pumpkin Carving Party on Thursday. Just up Highway 23 in Paynesville, the Paynesville Historical Society has two fun events with its 1st Annual Fall-O-Ween, and 1st Annual Night at the Museum Fundraiser and Ghost Tour. Check out the Weekender's picks for some excitement below, and as always, if you know of or have an event you would like included in the Weekender, email us here.

TSM STC TSM STC loading...

Donald Miralle, Getty Images Donald Miralle, Getty Images loading...

Check out the high-flying action of some professional wrestling on Saturday night. Midwest All-star Wrestling LIVE! Will be at the Eagles Club for its St. Cloud Showdown. Come in costume to take part in the action or just hang out to watch the matches go down. People who come in costume as their favorite wrestler will have a chance to win a prize pack. Some of the stars scheduled to appear include: Rampage Santana, “The Mercenary” Garisson Creed,, The Megalodon” Austin Schmidt, “All Steel” Jay Fowler, and “The Main Feature” Rich Maxwell. Tickets are $30 for Ringside, $20 for Adult General Admission, $10 for Child General Admission. Tickets are available at the St. Cloud Eagles Club.

Saturday: Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with wrestling starting at 7:00 p.m.

Lee Pigott on Unsplash Lee Pigott on Unsplash loading...

Feel the rhythm and rhyme of the beat of drums at an inviting musical gathering on Sunday. Salem Lutheran Church is hosting a drum circle. Drum Circles will take a group of people and various percussion instruments like drums, cymbals, shakers, and more to create music together. The Circle will be led under the guidance of a leader to create a common beat before participants get to improvise and take turns leading the group on their own. The Drum Circle is open to everyone regardless of experience or age. It is FREE to attend and no registration is needed.

Sunday: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

It will be a fun time for the whole family, including the four-legged members. Pet Supplies Plus, and their neighbors in the Marketplace Mall in Waite Park, are kicking off the Truck or Treat season on Saturday. Kids can enjoy hopping from car to car for Halloween Candy, but there will also be food, prizes, bounce houses, live entertainment, and free dog washes for your furry forever friends. Oh, and pets will be available for adoption too, if you need a new or additional family member to bring home. FREE to attend.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

It is three big days of fun, crafting, and gift shopping this weekend at Crossroads Center. The Rose Craft Show will invade the mall hallways with a huge array of handmade treasures, unique gifts, and one-of-a-kind items. There will be jewelry, seasonal décor, artisan treats, and more. Plus, while you are there, you can get in some Halloween and early Christmas shopping at mall stores to boot. FREE to attend.

Friday – Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Elia Clemente on Unsplash Elia Clemente on Unsplash loading...

Kids can find the perfect pumpkin while taking a refreshing swim this weekend. The St. Cloud YMCA is hosting its Floating Pumpkin Patch on Saturday and Sunday. Kids will take a dip in the family pool filled with mini-pumpkins. When your perfect pumpkin floats by, grab it! Each person registered gets to take home one pumpkin plus a Halloween goodie bag. Registration is required for participants and for parents or caregivers who do not want to take home a pumpkin and gift bag. Cost is $5 for YMCA members, or $10 for non-members. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. Use the link in the header above to register.

Saturday & Sunday: Noon – 2:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

Popular Child Stars From Every Year Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

From: Popular child stars from the year you were born Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn