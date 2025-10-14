ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A chance for your children to use their Halloween costumes more. St. Cloud Park and Recreation is hosting its annual Parktober Fest this Friday. The event runs from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Wilson Park.

Programmer Cassie Woischke says they've got a lot of activities planned.

Pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, and arts and crafts, all while supplies last. We'll also have a petting zoo, face painting, inflatables, and hay rides. And, I have 17 organizations coming to do carnival or fall-themed games and hand out candy for trick-or-treat stations.

Woischke says the popular St. Cloud Police Department's caution tape maze is back this year. New activities include magician shows at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., a bubble machine, and crazy hair. The entire event is free, unless you want to buy something from the food trucks. No registration is required.

Parktober Fest used to be at Riverside Park, but they've moved to Wilson Park this year because they've outgrown the original park.