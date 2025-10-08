Fall is officially here after we have gotten through the warm weather the last few weekends. It is time to start thinking about Halloween, Pumpkin Spice, Maple Syrup, and getting out to check out all the fall colors. You can check out a great fall show at Gnarly Bard Theater, or maybe hit the Red Carpet Night Club and relive a trip to Grandma's for the Weekend for their 45th Anniversary Bash with some great local music artists.

TSM STC TSM STC loading...

If those are not your cup of tea, check out the Weekenders' picks below for some fun activities to do. As always, if you know of an event or have one you would like included in the Weekender, email us here:

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The fall craft bazaar is another chance to find those unique and fun handcrafted items for yourself or as a gift. The bazaar has just about everything: lights, metal art, wood signs, photography, bakers, candy makers, and more. Over 100 booths of art and crafts to shop from. Free to attend. The Bazaar is at Tech High School in St. Cloud. The Vikings are on a bye, so this is the perfect Sunday to get out and shop.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Brian Wangenheim on Unsplash Brian Wangenheim on Unsplash loading...

Find some new aquatic friends or needed supplies at the Aquatic Swap on Sunday. Join the Lakes Aquarium Club and Tong’s Fish Room for this unique event. There will be over 30 vendors and traders on hand with fish, plants, dry goods, frogs, crafts, and more. The Aquatic Swap is in the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom on the campus of St. Cloud State University and is free to attend.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m.

Ivalas String Quartet Ivalas String Quartet loading...

Take in some culture with the Ivalas String Quartet. The group is known to play with “tremendous heart and beauty” and has been a force in classical music since 2017. The program includes quartets by Haydn and Ravel and a work commissioned by composer Derrick Skye. The event is at the St. John’s Episcopal Church and costs $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and older), and students are just $5. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Grey Face Rescue Grey Face Rescue loading...

Help Grey Face Dog Rescue celebrate 10 years of giving older animals a second chance. There will be live music, great food from Taste of Chile, local vendors, giveaways, and exclusive Grey Face Merchandise to purchase. And don’t forget to say hi to the adorable senior animals. The anniversary party is at Pantown Brewing Company is Free to attend.

Saturday: Noon – 3:00 p.m.

Brittani Burns on Unsplash Brittani Burns on Unsplash loading...

It is that time of year when you either need to restock your home with candles or pick some up for the holidays. The Harvest Party and Candle Day at the Copper Pony is the perfect way to get some candles and have some fun while shopping. There will be 25% off candles and melts, but also special harvest menu items like their bagel with cranberry honey cream cheese, turkey, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and there are salted caramel apple bars or pumpkin truffles too for dessert. Plus, a pumpkin decorating contest, riddles to solve for prizes (See their Facebook page), and a Candy Corn count contest. Plus, SCSU’s Community Gardens will be there selling canned goods and produce. Free to attend and check out the fun, but there is a cost for candles and food.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

2025 Minnesota State Fair The Great Minnesota Get Together is a rite of passage, and the first sign that summer is coming to an end. 2025 saw perfect weather for the entire 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt