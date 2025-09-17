TSM STC TSM STC loading...

Fall is almost upon us, but there are still some great summer things to do. Jefferson Starship and Kansas drop into the Ledge Amphitheater for a visit on Friday, and Bonnie Raitt on Saturday. There is Festi-Fall in downtown St. Cloud and Lake George with a slew of fun. Plus for the guys, there is The Meating at Water's church on Sunday. Check out the Weekender's picks for things to do below. If you know of an event or have one you would like included in the Weekender, email us here.

It is peanuts, popcorn, and thrills galore with the Carnival returns to Crossroads Center for 4 days of excitement. St. Cloud’s own Gopher State Expositions will bring the fun of the state fair to our own backyard with great rides like the Tornado, Kamikaze, and the Rock Star, plus all that great fair food like corndogs, cheese curds, and funnel cakes. You can get a 3-hour unlimited ride wristband for $25 per person, or 1 ride ticket for $1.50 and 25 tickets for $30. Rides take 3-5 tickets per ride.

Thursday: 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: Noon - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday Noon: - 9:00 p.m.

You can be a kid again for one night at a fun-filled night at the Great River Children’s Museum. The Sip N’ Play is a 21+ over event that will have dancing, drinks, and your chance to play. Take your turn with all the fun museum activities without the kids, challenge friends to games, or head up to the rooftop deck while you have a drink under the stars and sample delicious hors d’oeuvres. The cost is $30 for full access to the museum and one drink ticket.

Thursday: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Have some outdoor fun running a maze and helping the kids look for the Great Pumpkin. Head over to Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for their Harvest Fun Days and Corn Maze. Run one of three different corn mazes, or maybe try all three. There is something for everyone with the giant corn pit, swings, a slide, a kids’ corn pit, pumpkin bowling, a climbing wall, food trucks, and more. Don’t forget about the hard maze scavenger hunt, too. The theme this year is Mystical Creatures, and furry friends are welcome as well. Cost is $12, and kids 2 and under are free.

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Help celebrate an iconic Minnesota Music Venue’s 40th Anniversary with free music. The Dakota Club’s Anniversary Block party will have live music from the Suburbs, Tina Schlieske (of Tina and the B-Sides), Davina and the Vagabonds, and more. Plus, culinary New Orleans-themed specials and a craft market. And not to worry, plenty to do for the kids to do with the “Treble Makers” kids’ corner that will have a musical instrument “petting zoo,” chalk art, stilt walkers, bubble station, face-painting, hula hoops, and other activities as well as a special performance by the children’s sing-a-long band, The Bazillions, starting at 3 pm. Free to attend.

Saturday: 2:00 – 10:00 p.m. (outside the Dakota on Nicolet Mall).

Fall Flower Show - St. Paul

While gardens are winding down for most of us, they are in full bloom at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. The Sunken Garden at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory is in full bloom with a wide array of chrysanthemums, along with accent plants like celosia, marigolds, and zinnias. The show kicks off on Friday and runs through November 30th. You can visit again after October 24th, when the show will change over into dark colors like crimson, deep purple, and pale pink. Stop at the zoo to check out all the animals while you are there. The Flower Show and Zoo are free to attend.

Daily: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

