ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can stroll down East St. Germain Street on Sunday afternoon and see what the east end of St. Cloud has to offer.

The second annual Festi-Fall runs from noon until 5:00 p.m.

The street will be closed to traffic from Riverside Drive to Lincoln Avenue, although Wilson Avenue will remain open to traffic crossing East St. Germain Street.

Spokeswoman Ashley Severson says they have a variety of vendors that will be set up.

This year's event is going to have over 60 vendors. We have art vendors, food trucks, and our local businesses on the east end have really shown up for this. We're so excited to be able to highlight our Eastside businesses and nonprofits.

Severson says they'll be highlighting several new businesses that have opened since last year's event.

We have our Jamaican market, a grocery store, and they are going to have their doors open with some tastings. He's also going to have a friend who has some traditional Jamaican goods and art set up there.

Nesse Collective will have a selfie wall, Studio 22, a hair studio will be open, the pop-up shop Sage & Salvage will be open, and you'll have a chance to get a sneak peek into St. Cloud's newest eatery.

The long-awaited coffee shop, The Kitchenette, which is owned by Maddie Waseka, who is also the owner of the Copper Kitchen, she is going to have her doors open, and I can't wait to see inside that space.

The Iron Street outdoor stage will have live music at 12:00 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. The Lion's beer tent in the Beaudreau's parking lot will have live music at 1:00 p.m.

There will be a touch-a-truck from noon until 2:00 p.m. and a classic car show from 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Handyman's Hardware will also have the Minnesota Vikings game on a TV outside the store.

Severson says the momentum on the east end is still growing. She says they've built a community with not only the businesses but also the people who live in the area, and they are seeing a lot of positive change.

