Fall is officially here, and there is no shortage of great things to see and do this first Fall weekend. Get up early on Sunday, watch the Vikings take on Pittsburgh live from Dublin, Ireland, or catch Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner at the Ledge on Thursday night. Don't forget about the FREE music festival Pal-A-Palooza at Wilson Park on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with 10 great bands. Plus, there is Fossil Explorers for kids ages 7 - 10 at Wilson Park on Saturday, and you can celebrate Neighborhood Pet Store Day with Pet Evolution in St. Cloud. Check out the Weekender's top picks below for more weekend ideas. As always, if you know of an event or have one you would like included in the Weekender, email us here.

You won’t have a pickle trying to decide if you should go to this event. The annual event will celebrate all things dill with over 70 vendors, games, kids' activities, a bounce house, face painting, beer and wine for adults, and more. There is also the squishy pickle hunt, and of course, all kinds of pickle-themed food and dishes. The festival is FREE to attend.

Saturday: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Back for its 2nd year, Hello Fall Festival in Rice has a little something for everyone. The event will have over 50 vendors, kids' activities, games, and food trucks. Plus, for the kids, there is pumpkin painting, a giant football game, and art activities. A perfect event to check out after the Vikings are done playing their early game in Dublin.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Another fun outdoor event on what is shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend weather-wise. The Stearns History Museum is hosting its annual Historic Harvest Festival. It is a great time for the kids with historic carnival games, a cake walk, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin painting, fall photo opportunities, and a petting area with llamas. All for FREE!

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

What better way to celebrate the start of Fall than with an Autumn Market? The Minnesota Craft Collective’s annual event will have handcrafted art, unique gifts, and tasty food in a festive atmosphere. Find an original one-of-a-kind gift for a friend, get a jump on Holiday shopping, or just treat yourself to something special. FREE to attend at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wrestling fans can go old school at this super cool event in St. Cloud. Join Miller Auto Plaza as they host AMF Wrestling on Saturday night. The event is the taping of a match so not only do you get to see some wrestling, you may end up as part of the show. The match will be filmed inside the huge showroom and is FREE to attend. ODB’s Food truck and Mr. Twisty will be on hand as well for some great food.

Saturday: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

