ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Gnarly Bard Theater in downtown St. Cloud is gearing up for another full season of live entertainment. They are kicking off their 2025-2026 season with a jazz band this Friday.

A fantastic jazz quartet coming in from the cities, the Ted Godbout Quartet. Ted, the piano player in the group, has played in a number of shows here in the past. They are doing a night of Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk music.

Owner Bubba Hollenhorst says the doors open at 7:00 p.m. on Friday with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 each.

Next Friday night, the band Telestela will bring a unique production to the stage.

Part of the show involves them playing original music and some of their rock stylings. But the rest of the show is a horror movie soundtrack trivia contest. So, they are going to play live songs from horror movies, and there will be a trivia element for the audience.

The Gnarly Bard Theater Company has four plays on its schedule again this season, starting with "Hurricane Diane" next month. "The Naughty List II" is their Christmas production.