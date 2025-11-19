It is another big weekend for fun activities in the St. Cloud area. WJON has already told you about the Zonta Christmas House, Annie at the Paramount Center for the Arts, and the Gingerbread Architecture class, but there is so much more. There are a ton of great music shows taking place at Gnarly Bard Theater, Pioneer Place on 5th, Legends Bar & Grill, and other fine establishments. Check out the Weekender's top five picks below and get out there and have some fun.

With Thanksgiving only a week away, Christmas isn’t far behind, and the River’s Edge Convention Center has you covered to get in some original Christmas shopping. The 4th Annual Holiday Craft and Gift Show will have over 100 vendors featuring jewelry, clothing, woodworking, metal products, handcrafted items, and more. Go early and get one of $250 goodie bags filled with surprises. The first 100 people to attend get a free rose, too. The craft show costs only $3.00 to attend.

Friday: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m

Saturday & Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Get those wish lists ready for the kids, and find out if they are naughty or nice as St. Nick makes an early appearance in St. Cloud. Kris Kringle will be at Crossroads Center on Friday to meet kids and hear their Christmas wishes. There will also be holiday crafts and photo opportunities. No word on whether the Grinch will be in attendance, too. FREE to attend.

Friday: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to be a college football star? Friday is your chance at Miller Auto Plaza as the Heisman Trophy will be in town. Get your picture taken with the iconic college football award. There will be a custom Green Screen set up where you can Vogue (Strike a pose), in front of your choice of backgrounds from your favorite stadium and more. There will also be a Quarterback Challenge for kids 16 and under. You can win Vikings tickets, and there will be a tailgate meal from Dana’s Food Truck for just $5. FREE to attend.

Friday: 4:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Check out an up-and-coming band for free on Saturday. Rangers is a new all-star band made up of nine people from the Iron Range of Northern Minnesota. The group is full of musicians from the state you have probably heard of: Keith Secola, Rosemary Berens, Dan Boyer, Tim Wright, Sharon Rowbottom, Germaine Gemberling, Steve Martinettis, Rich Mattson, John Metsa, and Chris Petrak. The show takes place in the Atwood Theatre in the Atwood Memorial Center on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

Saturday: 7:00 p.m.

Learn to get your groove on in a variety of different dances from around the world. The Wirth Center for the Performing Arts’ Kathy Kampa will lead you through the process for the different dances. She will teach you step-by-step everything you need to know. The event is FREE to attend, fun for everyone, and open to people of all ages.

Thursday: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

