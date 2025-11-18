ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Holiday-themed shows at the Paramount Center for the Arts will keep you and your family entertained this season.

GREAT Theatre's "Annie" will be on stage for the next three weekends. That will be followed by The Nutcracker, December 12th through the 14th, The George Maurer Group, December 15th, and Lori Line on December 18th.

Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says there's a lot of familiar groups and names on the schedule, but they all bring something new to their shows each year.

Yeah, especially groups like The George Maurer Group and Rock N Roll Christmas Spectacular, there are some things that they do that are sort of core to their show that people are familiar with, they know it's going to happen, but they do mix it up every year, which is why people do keep coming back.

The always popular Rock N Roll Christmas Spectacular is December 19th through the 23rd. After Christmas, "A Don't Hug My Christmas Carol" will be on stage December 26th through the 28th. Tonic Sol Fa and Dueling Pianos wrap up the season with shows for the New Year.