Walz Appoints Tvedten to 7th District Court

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The seventh judicial district judge vacancies have been filled. Governor Tim Walz appointed Ole Tvedten to fill the vacancy to be chambered in St. Cloud, which was vacated when Sarah Hennesy was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Tvedten is currently head of the Criminal Division of the Stearns County Attorney's Office and was previously assistant county attorney. He has also served on numerous county committees, volunteers with Project Connect, and coaches youth sports. Governor Walz also appointed Michael Lesser as a seventh district judge.

Lesser will be chambered in Moorhead and fills the spot held by Greta Smolinisky. Minnesota's seventh district consists of Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd, and Wadena Counties.

