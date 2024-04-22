Stearns County Judge Named to Minnesota Supreme Court

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has been appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Get our free mobile app

Sarah Hennesy is currently the Chief Judge in Minnesota's 7th Judicial District. Hennesy has been a judge in Stearns County since 2012. She previously practiced in both appellate and trial courts, as a public defender, and as a criminal defense lawyer.

Governor Tim Walz said “It is my privilege to appoint Chief Judge Sarah Hennesy. Not only is she a brilliant legal mind with extensive judicial experience, but she is a leader who knows how to move the needle towards justice.”

Hennesy has released a statement that she is profoundly honored to be selected to serve as an associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Governor and his team for entrusting me with this immense responsibility. As a justice of this Court, I will work collaboratively with my colleagues to interpret the law faithfully, uphold the Constitution, and ensure that justice is accessible to all Minnesotans.”

Hennesy will be replacing Judge G. Barry Anderson.

Governor Walz has also appointed Theodora Gaitas to the court. Gaitas will be replacing Judge Margaret H. Chutich.

Theodora Gaitas - Submitted photo Theodora Gaitas - Submitted photo loading...

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. Gallery Credit: Stacker

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back