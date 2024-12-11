It’s Time To Herd In Those Kiddie Cats With The Weekender
There is plenty to do around St. Cloud both holiday-related and some non-holiday-themed events too. The Weekender has a few bonus items for you this week including the Santa Pub Crawl, the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Concerts, and holiday-themed shows at Pioneer Place on 5th.
The weather is supposed to be warmer by the weekend so it will be a good time to get out and have some fun. If you need to stay warm do so with a nice cup of hot chocolate on Friday for National Hot Cocoa Day. I don't recommend the bath option.
The Weekender has a mix of events for adults and kids with a Santa visit, an adult roller skating party, and a trip back in time. For those looking for a little something on the odd/weird side with time to fill with the Vikings playing Monday Night, Sunday is National Cat Herders Day, like Pokemon, gotta catch 'em all. Stay warm, get out, and have some fun. If you would like your event included in The Weekender, email us here.
- 1
Escape Room 1984St. Cloud
Have you ever wanted to travel back in time to save history like Marty McFly in Back to the Future or the Doctor in Doctor Who? The Stearns History Museum has your chance with their Escape Room 1984. In its 3rd Annual Escape Room, the past has been deleted and the future is not looking good. It is up to your team to find enough relics to make yourself remember, otherwise you will be trapped. The maximum number per session is 6 and the cost is $25 for non-members and $20 for members. You must preregister for your time slot.
Friday: 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm, or 7 pm
Saturday: 1 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm
- 2
Uff-Records Pop Up RevivalSt. Cloud
Vinyl lovers can do some old-school crate diving at the Arroy Thai and Filipino Restaurant when Uff-Da Records returns with a pop-up shop. Stop in to check out the selection of rare music and memorabilia. There will also be appetizers and a specialty drink menu with both cocktails and mocktails. After you are done record shopping stay for dinner.
Sunday: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
- 3
Holiday Story TimeSt. Cloud
Take a time out with the kids to enjoy a story and make a mug of hot chocolate. Chelsea Kilanowski will read her book “Mountains of Marshmallows to the children. After the story, kids can create their own hot chocolate mug and then fill it to the top with marshmallows. Maybe get in some Xmas shopping at the mall when things are done too. The event take place at Scheels and is Free to attend.
Sunday: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
- 4
Santa's Workshop WonderlandSt. Cloud
It’s not too late to get the kids in to see Santa and get their list to him. At Santa’s Workshop Wonderland at St. Cloud Financial Credit Union kids can get their wish list ready, give it to Santa, get their photo taken with Kris Kringle and there will be refreshments, and other activities for all ages. Free to attend.
Saturday: 9:00 – 11:30 a.m.
- 5
Nightmare Before Christmas Sip and SkateSt. Cloud
Adults need to have their holiday fun too and the Skatin’ Place in St. Cloud has you covered on Friday night. The Nightmare Before Christmas Sip & Skate will have an array of fun with Laser Tag, arcade games, roller skating games, and some ice-cold beer. Admission is $10.99 and skate rentals are $5 but if you buy your ticket in advance the skate rentals are free. This is a 21-and-over event.
Friday: 10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.