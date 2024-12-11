It’s Time To Herd In Those Kiddie Cats With The Weekender

There is plenty to do around St. Cloud both holiday-related and some non-holiday-themed events too. The Weekender has a few bonus items for you this week including the Santa Pub Crawl, the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Concerts, and holiday-themed shows at Pioneer Place on 5th.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-customers-1st-1CkmvxenYb8-unsplash loading...

The weather is supposed to be warmer by the weekend so it will be a good time to get out and have some fun. If you need to stay warm do so with a nice cup of hot chocolate on Friday for National Hot Cocoa Day. I don't recommend the bath option.

St. Valentine's Day Celebration In Chocolate Bath Koichi Kamoshida, Getty Images loading...

The Weekender has a mix of events for adults and kids with a Santa visit, an adult roller skating party, and a trip back in time. For those looking for a little something on the odd/weird side with time to fill with the Vikings playing Monday Night, Sunday is National Cat Herders Day, like Pokemon, gotta catch 'em all. Stay warm, get out, and have some fun. If you would like your event included in The Weekender, email us here.

Jari Hytonen on Unsplash Jari Hytonen on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT: