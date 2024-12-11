Spotlight: Plethora of Holiday Entertainment at Pioneer Place

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you are looking for some holiday entertainment this Christmas season, you have a lot of options on the stage at the Pioneer Place on Fifth.

The Totally Awesome 80's Christmas by the Ladies of the 80s is there this Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. Owner Ray Herrington says last year they originally booked the group for just one night, but it sold out so quickly they added a second night. This year, they decided to schedule them for two nights right away. There are still a few tickets left for both shows.

On Saturday night, Simple Gifts with Billy McLaughlin will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. They have over 20 years of arranging, recording, and touring. They offer a lot of classic Christmas songs.

Elvis Christmas with Anthony Shores will be on stage on Thursday, December 19th. However, that show has sold out.

The Half Steps Christmas Show is an acapella group that will be there on Friday, December 20th.

Mason Dixon Line brings its very popular Kickin' Country Christmas back to the Pioneer Place for two shows on Saturday, December 21st at 3:00 p.m. and at 7:00 pm.

To see the full list of shows coming to the Pioneer Place on Fifth Stage through the New Year's holiday, as well as into the new year, check out their website.

