ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Four Central Minnesota residents have been awarded scholarships to further their agricultural education. The Minnesota State Fair has announced the recipients for the fair's Your Scholarship and Trade Scholarships. Henry Lemke of Watkins, Maria Buntjer of Long Prairie, and Rylee Bundermann of Alexandria were each awarded a $1,000 Youth Scholarship. Ellyanna Sand of Freeport received a $2,000 Trade Scholarship.

How many scholarships does the State Fair give out each year?

The state fair annually awards 22 Youth Scholarships to rural youth or individuals already enrolled in an agricultural program, and the Trade Scholarships are awarded to people of any age entering a skilled trade career or furthering their training. The Minnesota State Fair has awarded over $600,000 in scholarships since 1994, and the scholarships are funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

Who were all the award winners for each scholarship?

Below is a listing of all the scholarship recipients and the towns they are from:

The 2025 Minnesota State Fair Youth Scholarship recipients are:

Cameron Addington of Cannon Falls, Minn.

Grace Bayerl of Lester Prairie, Minn.

Rylee Bundermann of Alexandria, Minn.

Maria Buntjer of Long Prairie, Minn.

William Carlson of Houston, Minn.

Hailey Chambers of Medford, Minn.

Allison Deplazes of Farmington, Minn.

Madison Ehrich of Elmore, Minn.

Sidney Erickson of Fertile, Minn.

Keith Harner of Northfield, Minn.

Maria Hegland of Northfield, Minn.

Henry Lemke of Watkins, Minn.

Lilly Ostlie of Benson, Minn.

Ryan Pierson of Butterfield, Minn.

Evadne Pond of Saint Paul, Minn.

Rayea Roberts of Alden, Minn.

Billy Roesch of Ada, Minn.

Cody Shaw of Owatonna, Minn.

Shelby Swanson of Hutchinson, Minn.

Gabriella Symens-Otero of Windom, Minn.

Dylan Tate of Rosemount, Minn.

Andrew Timm of Adams, Minn.

The 2025 Minnesota State Fair Trade Scholarship recipients are:

Ethan Neumann of Altura, Minn.

Ellyana Sand of Freeport, Minn.

Lily Streich of Marietta, Minn.

