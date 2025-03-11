You’ll Have Permission To Party At Xcel Energy Center This Fall
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A world-famous comedic storyteller is going to come to Minnesota as part of his 37-date tour. Bert Kreischer's "Permission To Party" Tour will burst onto the stage at the Xcel Energy Center on September 20th.
Kreischer is one of the top grossing comedians in show business as well as a movie star, podcaster and entrepreneur. He will release his latest special "Lucky" on Netflix next week, and his podcast "Bertcast" has over 600 episodes.
Get our free mobile app
He also launched the vodka brand "Por Osos" with his "2 Bears 1 Cave" co-host Tom Segura last year. Tickets for the "Permission To Party" Tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
See Inside an Abandoned Church for Sale in Long Prairie
8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft in St. Cloud