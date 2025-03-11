You’ll Have Permission To Party At Xcel Energy Center This Fall

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A world-famous comedic storyteller is going to come to Minnesota as part of his 37-date tour. Bert Kreischer's "Permission To Party" Tour will burst onto the stage at the Xcel Energy Center on September 20th.

Kreischer is one of the top grossing comedians in show business as well as a movie star, podcaster and entrepreneur. He will release his latest special "Lucky" on Netflix next week, and his podcast "Bertcast" has over 600 episodes.

He also launched the vodka brand "Por Osos" with his "2 Bears 1 Cave" co-host Tom Segura last year. Tickets for the "Permission To Party" Tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

