UPDATE: Morrison County Attempted ATM Theft

PIERZ (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office has provided an update and photos of the attempted ATM theft from Monday. The Sheriff's office says they believe there are three people involved in the attempted theft with two suspects trying to steal the ATM machine and one person driving the getaway vehicle.

PHOTO courtesy of the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities also say they are investigating similar incidents that happened within the last week in Crookston and Pelican Rapids. At about 11:15 p.m. on Monday, February 24th the Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report of an attempted ATM theft at Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Pierz. The suspects hooked a chain to the machine and pulled it off its foundation with a truck that had been reported stolen from Fergus Falls.

They then got in a newer light-colored SUV and fled before they could load the ATM machine into the truck. The sheriff's office is asking Pierz residents to review their own surveillance cameras from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Monday and contact them with any information. The case is still under investigation.

