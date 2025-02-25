Authorities Investigating Attempted ATM Theft in Morrison County
PIERZ (WJON News) -- Someone tried to steal an ATM machine from a bank in Pierz.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they are assisting the Pierz Police Department in investigating the attempted theft of an ATM from the Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. Monday.
The suspects hooked a chain to the ATM and pulled it with a stolen truck. They fled from the scene before they could get the ATM loaded.
The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is described as a light-colored, newer-style SUV with LED headlights.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office. They say more information will be released later.
