Trans-Siberian Orchestra Is Going Triple 20 On 2024 Tour

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A multi-platinum artist is bringing back one of their beloved shows to Minnesota for the first time in over a decade. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is reviving the fan-favorite rock opera "The Lost Christmas Eve" in 2024 and will play two shows at Xcel Energy Center on December 21st.

The tour is a triple 20 for TSO with the group celebrating 20 years of "The Lost Christmas Eve," reaching their 20 millionth concertgoer and surpassing $20 million dollars donated to charity.  At least one dollar from every TSO ticket is donated to charity.

A 20th Anniversary vinyl pressing of "The Lost Christmas Eve" will be released on Friday as part of the celebration. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday as well at 10:00 a.m.

