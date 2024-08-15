There Is Plenty New To Do & See At Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The great Minnesota get-together is only a week away and there will be plenty of new things to explore. New items at the state fair include two new rides The Kraken, an 80-foot tall adrenaline-pumping thrill ride with swinging arms, and The Defender, a propeller ride with fast action movement and dazzling lights.

State Fair Spokesperson Maria Hayden says the new rides are big and adventurous:

"I know the Kraken just debuted in the U.S. this spring so it's very new and it's just exciting to be able to see these innovative new creations being brought to the Minnesota State Fair."

In addition to the new rides, there is the new cats & dogs exhibition, over 40 new vendors, and the official state fair app.

The app offers interactive finders, searchable schedules, and allows you to find your favorite attraction or vendor faster. Hayden says the app is full of great features:

"It's got a super sleek interface, really intuitive, you can kind of just do one click to get to a lot of your must-have information so we encourage people to check it out. Again, it's called the official Minnesota State Fair App and it's available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store."

Hayden says her best advice is to plan your state fair trip in advance and buy your tickets beforehand as well. The Minnesota State Fair runs from August 22nd through Labor Day.

