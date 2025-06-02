SWEDE GROVE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A barn near Grove City is considered a complete loss after a fire over the weekend. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday about a structure fire in the 53000 block of 291 Street of Swede Grove Township west of Litchfield.

Once on the scene, deputies found a barn owned by 26-year-old Wyatt Renee fully engulfed in flames. The barn was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no one was injured as a result of the blaze.

Authorities believe the barn fire was caused by a nearby brush fire.

