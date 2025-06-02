Brush Fire Sparks Barn Blaze Near Grove City This Weekend
SWEDE GROVE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A barn near Grove City is considered a complete loss after a fire over the weekend. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday about a structure fire in the 53000 block of 291 Street of Swede Grove Township west of Litchfield.
Get our free mobile app
Once on the scene, deputies found a barn owned by 26-year-old Wyatt Renee fully engulfed in flames. The barn was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no one was injured as a result of the blaze.
Authorities believe the barn fire was caused by a nearby brush fire.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Minnesota Ramps Up Traffic Safety For Summer Driving Season
- Discover Beauty And Wellness At St. Cloud’s New Gem
- Meet The Red Pandas And Friends At Minnesota Zoo’s New Habitat
- St. Cloud’s Police Department Welcomes Therapy Dogs For Community Care
- Sheep Take Over Solar Site For Eco-friendly Grooming
- New Expansions, Events, And News Spice Up Board Gaming Scene
LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born
Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers.
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?
Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck!
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz