Summer Ag Program Continues To Grow In Holdingford [PHOTOS]

HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) -- Students at Holdingford schools get to eat fresh fruits and vegetables thanks to its summer ag program. The high school has a garden and greenhouse they use to teach students and provide fresh food for the cafeteria.

Ag Teacher Taylor Peck says they try to get a variety of produce every year from cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, onions, cabbage, and even cantaloupes. She says depending on how they use the produce it can last a long time:

"Usually the zucchini they grind and freeze for different things like zucchini muffins or breads or they'll add it to sauces so yeah it can, depending on how much we produce, it can last the whole school year."

She says they work with the kitchen staff to decide on what they will plant each year and in addition to all the healthy vegetables they do grow some treats for all the kids as well:

"Last year I think they had about forty pounds of watermelon so sometimes it's maybe for breakfast if they don't have enough for all lunches or they have to supplement and get from a service or two and add to what we produce."

In addition to the fruit, she says the kids really appreciate having fresh vegetables for the salad bar and their meals.

The students that help with the garden get partial credit and Peck says they are picking their harvest until around the end of September. The school is currently building a new greenhouse which they hope will be ready by this spring, that will allow them to increase the variety of produce they grow.

