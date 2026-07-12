UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud and the surrounding area are under a Heat Advisory for the next several days due to the expected extreme temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory starting at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday and continuing until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday for a large part of Central, Southeast, Southwest, and Northwest Minnesota, along with central Wisconsin.

Area counties affected include Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Todd, Douglas, Morrison, Meeker, and Wright. In all, over 30 counties are included in the heat advisory. Heat Index values up to 100 are expected.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

High humidity and hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. The National Weather Service advises people to stay in air-conditioned rooms and stay out of the sun. The weather service also says people should take extra precautions when outside, such as drinking plenty of fluids, wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and trying to limit strenuous activities.

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In addition, parts of Northeastern Minnesota are under a Red Flag Warning due to extreme fire danger. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued a Red Flag Warning until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday for Cook, Itasca, Lake, St. Louis, and Koochiching Counties.

The warning means fires can grow out of control and spread rapidly under the predicted weather conditions, including gusty winds, extremely hot temperatures, and low relative humidity. People should not burn in the affected counties, and check any recent burning to ensure the fire is completely out.

The Weather Service has also issued a Fire Weather Watch for several counties in Minnesota where very hot temperatures, wind, and low humidity are predicted. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The counties affected include Southern Lake, Southern Cook, North Cass, South Itasca, Carlton, and South St. Louis.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

Staying Cool in Summer Heat Record heat sent people flocking to area beaches and parks to stay cool but others still took in other outdoor fun too. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt