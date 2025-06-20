ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With much of Minnesota expected to see temperatures in the 90s over the weekend, the National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning. The heat warning is in effect from Noon on Saturday to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday for Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Wright counties, along with other portions of the state and the Twin Cities Metro area.

Dangerously hot conditions will affect a large portion of the state, with head index values in excess of 105 to 110 degrees expected, and low evening temperatures only in the mid-70s to lower 80s.

The National Weather Service says people should take the necessary precautions, like drinking plenty of water, staying in air-conditioned rooms, staying out of the sun, and if you do go out, wear lightweight loose-fitting clothes and limit strenuous activities to the early morning and evening.

