Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota this Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of isolated storms is possible in eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be hot and muggy with a chance of strong to severe storms across the area in the evening.

National Weather Service

Scattered supercells could develop by early Wednesday evening from western to central Minnesota. These storms would then move east-southeast growing upscale into a line of storms.

Very large hail would be the main threat with the initial storms but damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy would also be possible.

Once the storms form into a line, damaging winds would become the main threat.

