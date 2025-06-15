St. Cloud Rox Rally For Victory At Joe Faber Field
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (13-4) won yet again on Saturday, this time in dramatic fashion. The Rox walked off the Minot Hot Tots (4-15) by a 7-6 margin at Joe Faber Field.
St. Cloud got out of the gates in the 1st inning when Dominic Smaldino smashed a solo home run to give them the early 1-0 lead. It would be a back-and-forth game, though, as Minot pushed a run across in the 3rd to tie it. Then, the Rox reclaimed the lead with an RBI single from Austin Haley in their half of the third.
Minot grabbed the lead in the 4th by scoring two runs and added to their lead in the 5th with 3 more, and had a 6-2 lead after 6 1/2 innings. In the bottom of the 6th, the Rox cut the lead to 6-5, led by a Tanner Recchio 2 RBI double.
It stayed 6-5 until the bottom of the 9th. The Rox tied the game on an RBI single by Cayden Gaskin, then with the bases loaded, Haley was hit by a pitch and the Rox stole the game, winning 7-6. Kolenda Jordan picked up the win, tossing 1.2 innings of shutout relief. The Rox will take on Minot at home again on Sunday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Minnesota Ramps Up Traffic Safety For Summer Driving Season
- Discover Beauty And Wellness At St. Cloud’s New Gem
- Meet The Red Pandas And Friends At Minnesota Zoo’s New Habitat
- St. Cloud’s Police Department Welcomes Therapy Dogs For Community Care
- Sheep Take Over Solar Site For Eco-friendly Grooming
- New Expansions, Events, And News Spice Up Board Gaming Scene