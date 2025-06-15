ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (13-4) won yet again on Saturday, this time in dramatic fashion. The Rox walked off the Minot Hot Tots (4-15) by a 7-6 margin at Joe Faber Field.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud got out of the gates in the 1st inning when Dominic Smaldino smashed a solo home run to give them the early 1-0 lead. It would be a back-and-forth game, though, as Minot pushed a run across in the 3rd to tie it. Then, the Rox reclaimed the lead with an RBI single from Austin Haley in their half of the third.

Minot grabbed the lead in the 4th by scoring two runs and added to their lead in the 5th with 3 more, and had a 6-2 lead after 6 1/2 innings. In the bottom of the 6th, the Rox cut the lead to 6-5, led by a Tanner Recchio 2 RBI double.

PHOTO courtesy of Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox. PHOTO courtesy of Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox. loading...

It stayed 6-5 until the bottom of the 9th. The Rox tied the game on an RBI single by Cayden Gaskin, then with the bases loaded, Haley was hit by a pitch and the Rox stole the game, winning 7-6. Kolenda Jordan picked up the win, tossing 1.2 innings of shutout relief. The Rox will take on Minot at home again on Sunday.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.