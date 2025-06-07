MANKATO (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (7-3) dropped just their 3rd game of the season on Friday. The Mankato Moondogs (5-7) edged the Rox 5-4 in Mankato. The Moondogs took an early 2-0 lead, and the Rox would cut the margin in half when Austin Haley hit a HR in the top of the 4th, making it 2-1 Mankato.

Dominic Smaldino would tie the game at 3 apiece for St. Cloud with a 2-run shot in the 6th inning. He would hit a solo homer in the 8th to cut the Mankato lead to 5-4, but that is as close as St. Cloud would get.

The Rox starting pitcher, Jake Burcham, threw 5.1 innings, allowing 8 hits and 4 earned runs with 3 strikeouts, and took the loss. Next up for St. Cloud is the Bismarck Larks at Joe Faber Field Saturday for Books and Bingo Night.

