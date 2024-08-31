St. Cloud Police Request Assistance In Finding Missing Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities are requesting help in locating a missing St. Cloud man. The St. Cloud Police Department says 28-year-old Ma In Abdullahi Muse of St. Cloud has not been in contact with his family since May 20th.

Officials say Muse is known to be homeless in the St. Cloud area, has substance abuse issues, and the family has indirect information that he may be currently in the Minneapolis area. He also has multiple active arrest warrants in Stearns County.

Get our free mobile app

Muse is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Visit Marty, Minnesota in Pictures

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022