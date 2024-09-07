St. Cloud Man In Serious Condition After Hit And Run Crash

SAVAGE (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud Man is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Savage on Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 8:30 p.m. a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Highway 13 near South Park Drive. The pedestrian, 47-year-old Christopher Braun of St. Cloud was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the vehicle involved in the crash did not stay at the scene and the incident is still under investigation.

