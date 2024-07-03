Update: St. Cloud Fireworks Will Go On Rain or Shine

Photo by Vlad Tchompalov on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 78th annual St. Cloud Fireworks show is this Thursday celebrating the 4th of July.

Organizers say the fireworks show will happen rain or shine.  Unless there is lightning, the fireworks will start at 10:00 p.m.  If there is lightning, they'll start once the weather clears.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday evening.

In Hester Park on the west bank of the Mississippi River, there will be family-friendly events throughout the day.  Food vendors will open at noon, reserved seating starts at 6:00 p.m., and the St. Cloud Municipal Band performs at 8:30 p.m.

In Wilson Park along Riverside Drive on the east bank of the river members of the United States military and their families will have a special reserved seating area.  No reservations are necessary just bring a chair and show your military ID.

